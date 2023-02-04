UBS Group Trims Humana (NYSE:HUM) Target Price to $620.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $645.00 to $620.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HUM. Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.65.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $476.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.89. Humana has a 1 year low of $408.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Humana will post 28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Humana by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 701.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,347,000 after purchasing an additional 475,584 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 5,251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,677,000 after purchasing an additional 460,485 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

