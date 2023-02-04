UBS Group Trims Humana (NYSE:HUM) Target Price to $620.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $645.00 to $620.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.10% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HUM. Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.65.
Humana Stock Performance
NYSE:HUM opened at $476.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.89. Humana has a 1 year low of $408.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Humana by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 701.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,347,000 after purchasing an additional 475,584 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 5,251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,677,000 after purchasing an additional 460,485 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
About Humana
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.
