UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 550.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 502.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

UFP Industries Price Performance

About UFP Industries

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $97.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.72 and a 200 day moving average of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $99.40.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

