Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $976.76

Shares of Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 976.76 ($12.06) and traded as high as GBX 1,051 ($12.98). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,036 ($12.79), with a volume of 499,244 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($12.66) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.20) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.97) to GBX 1,075 ($13.28) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,110 ($13.71).

Get Unite Group alerts:

Unite Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 947.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 976.76. The company has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 761.76.

Unite Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.