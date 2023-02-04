Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $976.76

Shares of Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 976.76 ($12.06) and traded as high as GBX 1,051 ($12.98). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,036 ($12.79), with a volume of 499,244 shares traded.
UTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($12.66) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.20) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.97) to GBX 1,075 ($13.28) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,110 ($13.71).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 947.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 976.76. The company has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 761.76.
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
