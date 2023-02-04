United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Shares Down 1.2%

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 3.17 and last traded at 3.17. 117,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 216,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.21.

United Maritime Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 2.63.

Get United Maritime alerts:

United Maritime Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th.

United Maritime Company Profile

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.