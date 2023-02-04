United Parcel Service, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for United Parcel Service in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.75. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service’s current full-year earnings is $11.93 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s FY2023 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $213.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $191.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.03. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $230.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

