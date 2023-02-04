Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.09

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.09 and traded as high as $28.64. Univest Financial shares last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 164,548 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on UVSP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded Univest Financial to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Univest Financial to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Univest Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $836.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

In other Univest Financial news, Director William S. Aichele sold 3,453 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $96,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas M. Petro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $133,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,275.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Aichele sold 3,453 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $96,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,061 shares of company stock valued at $357,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univest Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

