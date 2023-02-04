VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) Trading Down 1.8%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $247.46 and last traded at $248.93. Approximately 3,741,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,965,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.59.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.89.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.