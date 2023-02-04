Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB) Trading Down 1.2%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.56 and last traded at $63.60. 630,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 460,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.37.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.10.
