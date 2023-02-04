Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCIT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCIT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.45 and last traded at $80.60. Approximately 6,588,245 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 6,257,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.35.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average of $78.65.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.