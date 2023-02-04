Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGIT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGIT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $59.55 and last traded at $59.58. Approximately 1,783,797 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,776,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.45.

