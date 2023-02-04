Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI) Trading Down 0.6%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.59 and last traded at $73.78. 513,766 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 393,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.25.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74.
