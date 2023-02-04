Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.26 and last traded at $63.39. Approximately 705,734 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 699,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.08.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.53.
