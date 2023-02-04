Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT) Trading Down 1.5%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.34 and last traded at $65.71. 1,070,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,315,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.69.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.16.
