Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VMBS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VMBS – Get Rating) were down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.95 and last traded at $46.99. Approximately 1,308,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,042,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.38.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.41.

