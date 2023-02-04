Vanguard Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:VONE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:VONE – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $187.95 and last traded at $188.67. 74,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 134,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.82.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.97.

