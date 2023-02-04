Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NYSEARCA:VONV) Shares Down 0.9%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NYSEARCA:VONV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.07 and last traded at $70.25. 1,753,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 869,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.86.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average of $66.43.

