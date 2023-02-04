Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) Shares Down 0.6%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $136.36 and last traded at $137.14. Approximately 23,562 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 21,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.92.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.25.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.