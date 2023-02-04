Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $186.00 and last traded at $186.44. Approximately 11,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 42,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.45.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.55.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.