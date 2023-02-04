Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCSH) Shares Down 0.5%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCSH – Get Rating) fell 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $76.19 and last traded at $76.21. 5,036,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 5,802,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.57.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.51.
