Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP) Trading Down 0.5%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.95 and last traded at $46.97. Approximately 2,430,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,613,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25.

