Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:VTC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:VTC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.15 and last traded at $77.25. Approximately 29,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 52,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.95.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.46.

