Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VXUS) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VXUS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.83 and last traded at $55.93. Approximately 3,149,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,313,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.60.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.39.
