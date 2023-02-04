Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Varex Imaging Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $19.40 on Thursday. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $26.94. The company has a market cap of $777.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,116,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after purchasing an additional 345,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,122,000 after purchasing an additional 76,727 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 5.7% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 168,322 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,814,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,143,000 after purchasing an additional 280,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after purchasing an additional 156,521 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

