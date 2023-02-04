Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VSTM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Verastem by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45,846 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $0.71 on Friday. Verastem has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $148.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

