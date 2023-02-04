Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 74,473 shares of company stock valued at $822,489 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 18.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $17.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

