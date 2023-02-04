VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.79.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,295,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in VICI Properties by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 120.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

