Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 21,713 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,713 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Xencor by 324.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 203.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XNCR. Raymond James raised Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Xencor in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $36.70.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. Research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

