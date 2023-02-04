Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,542 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the second quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the second quarter worth $56,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 64.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTS

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,407,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTS Stock Performance

CTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CTS in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

NYSE:CTS opened at $47.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.73.

CTS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

About CTS

(Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Further Reading

