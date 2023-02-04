Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 33.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $174,000. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $534.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.82. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $29.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

