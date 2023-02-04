Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genesco by 1,073.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Genesco Price Performance

NYSE:GCO opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $623.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.89. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.23 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

