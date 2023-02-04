Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,837 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,274 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,174,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,478,000 after purchasing an additional 68,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,120,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,890,000 after purchasing an additional 214,353 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,054,000 after purchasing an additional 743,545 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $329,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,238,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,185,131.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $329,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,238,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,185,131.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $462,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,317,863 shares of company stock worth $378,959,334. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $92.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.24. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $175.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

