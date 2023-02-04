Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 36.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,139,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,715,000 after buying an additional 836,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after purchasing an additional 146,492 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

NYSE:RHP opened at $94.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $101.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.72%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

