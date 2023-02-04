Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Natera by 187.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Natera by 50.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Natera by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Natera in the third quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $70,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $99,203.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,330.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $70,218.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,453 shares of company stock worth $4,798,804. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $210.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 109.07% and a negative net margin of 70.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

