Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,580 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,580 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HTBK shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Heritage Commerce Stock Up 1.9 %

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

HTBK stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Commerce

In other Heritage Commerce news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $328,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Heritage Commerce news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $328,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 6,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $88,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,366.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

