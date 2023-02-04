Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,200 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Inhibrx by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Inhibrx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INBX opened at $25.80 on Friday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 1,262.54% and a negative net margin of 2,628.82%. Equities analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 28,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $710,987.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,086,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,606,638.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,088,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,155,553 shares in the company, valued at $58,674,152.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 28,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $710,987.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,086,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,606,638.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,810 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,301. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Inhibrx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.