Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,640 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merus were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Merus by 37.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 24.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRUS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Merus Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.80. Merus has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07. Merus had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 139.04%. The business had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Merus Profile

(Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

See Also

