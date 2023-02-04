Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,870 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Premier by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 237,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 53,905 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Premier by 41.3% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth $5,208,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Premier by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,547,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Premier to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of PINC opened at $33.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $313.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.95 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

