Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 163.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 621,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

NYSE:CDE opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $182.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.68 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. Research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

