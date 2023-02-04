Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) PT Raised to GBX 200 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s current price.

VMUK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($2.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 215.83 ($2.67).

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 194.55 ($2.40) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 525.81. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.70). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 185.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 157.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.21), for a total value of £11,250.15 ($13,894.22).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Stories

