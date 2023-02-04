Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYBBF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 175 ($2.16) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($2.84) in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 205 ($2.53) in a research report on Thursday.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of CYBBF opened at $2.29 on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

