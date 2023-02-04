Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDNGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRDN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,672,408.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,672,408.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $179,156.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,652. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,721,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 20,983 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,477,000.

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,009.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

