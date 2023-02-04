Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.61. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 190,816 shares traded.

Vista Gold Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vista Gold

In related news, SVP John W. Rozelle sold 71,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $43,555.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 534,013 shares in the company, valued at $325,747.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 127,104 shares of company stock valued at $75,141 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold

Vista Gold Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGZ. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,258,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 797,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150,869 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 137,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 42,236 shares during the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

