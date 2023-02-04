Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.61. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 190,816 shares traded.
Vista Gold Trading Down 3.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vista Gold
In related news, SVP John W. Rozelle sold 71,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $43,555.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 534,013 shares in the company, valued at $325,747.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 127,104 shares of company stock valued at $75,141 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.
