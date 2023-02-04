Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 97 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 97 ($1.20) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VOD. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.41) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 119.73 ($1.48).

VOD opened at GBX 91.14 ($1.13) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £24.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1,519.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 102.47.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

