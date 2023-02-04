Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 115 at Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 97 ($1.20) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 119.73 ($1.48).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 91.14 ($1.13) on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The stock has a market cap of £24.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1,519.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

