Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Major Shareholder Sells $677,250.00 in Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,998,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,140,364.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 128,642 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $1,198,943.44.

On Friday, January 27th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 50,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $451,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 50,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $461,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 55,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $498,300.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 100,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $915,000.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $8.10 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $312.74 million, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $186,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 144.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

