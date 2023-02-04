Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €181.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) received a €181.00 ($196.74) price target from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($113.04) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($179.35) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of WCH stock opened at €148.55 ($161.47) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €98.58 ($107.15) and a 52-week high of €187.10 ($203.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €126.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €128.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

