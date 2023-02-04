Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,391,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,391,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,620,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $3,076,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMG opened at $37.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 342.19%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.38%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

