Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for PulteGroup in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.54 EPS.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PHM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $60.89.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.