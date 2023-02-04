Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SLM in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for SLM’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Compass Point cut SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

SLM stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.19. SLM has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

