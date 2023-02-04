Wedbush Weighs in on HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeStreet in a report released on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

HMST has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a market cap of $556.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.68%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 240,973 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 482,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,906,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 104,649 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in HomeStreet by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 259,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 87,302 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

